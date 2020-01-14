ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 10,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 559,035 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

