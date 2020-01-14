Short Interest in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Grows By 14.0%

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 101.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 69,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 453.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 33,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

