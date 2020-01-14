Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
