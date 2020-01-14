Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after buying an additional 160,628 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after buying an additional 284,988 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.