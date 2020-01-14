Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Joint Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Joint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $225.69 million, a P/E ratio of 407.00 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Joint in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Joint in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Joint in the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

