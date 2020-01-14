ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 191.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $236.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESE. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

