Comparing SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SmartFinancial pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

40.6% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $98.76 million 3.23 $18.10 million $1.55 14.73 First Bancorp $83.14 million 3.90 $23.54 million N/A N/A

First Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartFinancial.

Risk and Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 21.46% 7.81% 0.98% First Bancorp 27.59% 12.56% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SmartFinancial and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 2 3 0 2.60 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Summary

First Bancorp beats SmartFinancial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The First Bancorp, Inc. operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

