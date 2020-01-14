Goodfood Market Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.30 million.

