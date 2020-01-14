Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $27.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $27.42 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.29.

Shares of MTD opened at $822.57 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $571.99 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,329,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,195,000 after acquiring an additional 114,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Contrast: Precision Optics and InMode
Critical Contrast: Precision Optics and InMode
Comparing SmartFinancial & First Bancorp
Comparing SmartFinancial & First Bancorp
Goodfood Market Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of Per Share
Goodfood Market Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of Per Share
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $27.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $27.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Perficient, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Perficient, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co’s FY2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report