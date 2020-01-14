Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $27.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $27.42 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.29.

Shares of MTD opened at $822.57 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $571.99 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,329,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,195,000 after acquiring an additional 114,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

