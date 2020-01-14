Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Perficient, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Perficient in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the digital transformation consultancy will earn $2.41 per share for the year.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

PRFT stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Perficient has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $176,252,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,110,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,784 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,816 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

