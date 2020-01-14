Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.48.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $77.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 118,611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

