Head-To-Head Analysis: LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) & Invo Bioscience (NASDAQ:IVOB)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 16.76% 13.38% 11.25% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LeMaitre Vascular and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75 Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Invo Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $105.57 million 7.28 $22.94 million $0.84 45.79 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 65.72 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Invo Bioscience on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

