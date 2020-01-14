Reviewing PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PDL BioPharma and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 bluebird bio 0 6 12 0 2.67

PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $134.99, indicating a potential upside of 55.83%. Given bluebird bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Volatility and Risk

PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDL BioPharma and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma N/A 6.71% 5.02% bluebird bio -1,326.56% -42.29% -34.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDL BioPharma and bluebird bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma $198.11 million 1.82 -$68.86 million $0.37 8.54 bluebird bio $54.58 million 87.82 -$555.63 million ($10.68) -8.11

PDL BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

