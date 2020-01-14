ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RETO stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.55.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

