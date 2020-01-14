ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RETO stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.55.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head-To-Head Analysis: LeMaitre Vascular & Invo Bioscience
Head-To-Head Analysis: LeMaitre Vascular & Invo Bioscience
Perdoceo Education & The Competition Head to Head Comparison
Perdoceo Education & The Competition Head to Head Comparison
Reviewing PDL BioPharma & bluebird bio
Reviewing PDL BioPharma & bluebird bio
ReTo Eco-Solutions Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
ReTo Eco-Solutions Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
RWE Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays
RWE Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays
Contrasting RISE Education Cayman and LAIX
Contrasting RISE Education Cayman and LAIX


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report