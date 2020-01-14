RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWE. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.59 ($33.25).

RWE opened at €29.32 ($34.09) on Tuesday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a 50 day moving average of €26.87 and a 200-day moving average of €26.00.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

