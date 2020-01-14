TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCBK. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

TCBK stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

