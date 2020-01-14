Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

