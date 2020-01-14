Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

ZGNX stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. Zogenix has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in Zogenix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $716,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $13,312,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zogenix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

