Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIGHT. UBS Group set a €24.75 ($28.78) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.75 ($31.10).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

