Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.42 ($16.76).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

