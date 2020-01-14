National Bank Financial Trims Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Target Price to C$1.00

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of BME stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53. Barsele Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.75.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head-To-Head Analysis: LeMaitre Vascular & Invo Bioscience
Head-To-Head Analysis: LeMaitre Vascular & Invo Bioscience
Perdoceo Education & The Competition Head to Head Comparison
Perdoceo Education & The Competition Head to Head Comparison
Reviewing PDL BioPharma & bluebird bio
Reviewing PDL BioPharma & bluebird bio
ReTo Eco-Solutions Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
ReTo Eco-Solutions Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
RWE Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays
RWE Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays
Contrasting RISE Education Cayman and LAIX
Contrasting RISE Education Cayman and LAIX


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report