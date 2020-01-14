National Bank Financial Trims Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Target Price to C$1.00

Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of BME stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53. Barsele Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.75.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

