Pi Financial Boosts GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Price Target to C$2.60

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.60 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GTT stock opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. GT Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.31.

Get GT Gold alerts:

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GT Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.