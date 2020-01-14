Pi Financial Boosts K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$4.50

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of K92 Mining from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT opened at C$3.18 on Friday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.