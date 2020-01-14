CIBC Lowers OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Price Target to C$5.00

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 9.06. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$4.11 and a 52 week high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

