CIBC Lowers OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Price Target to C$5.00

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 9.06. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$4.11 and a 52 week high of C$11.30.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: Rule of 72

Analyst Recommendations for OrganiGram (CVE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head-To-Head Analysis: LeMaitre Vascular & Invo Bioscience
Head-To-Head Analysis: LeMaitre Vascular & Invo Bioscience
Perdoceo Education & The Competition Head to Head Comparison
Perdoceo Education & The Competition Head to Head Comparison
Reviewing PDL BioPharma & bluebird bio
Reviewing PDL BioPharma & bluebird bio
ReTo Eco-Solutions Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
ReTo Eco-Solutions Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
RWE Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays
RWE Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays
Contrasting RISE Education Cayman and LAIX
Contrasting RISE Education Cayman and LAIX


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report