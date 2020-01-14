Pi Financial Boosts Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Price Target to C$14.00

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

CVE:VIT opened at C$8.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.57. The company has a market cap of $486.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Victoria Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 10,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total transaction of C$90,274.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,301,797.17.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.