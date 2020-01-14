UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €81.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.46 ($90.07).

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock opened at €72.26 ($84.02) on Friday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.27.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.