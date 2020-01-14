Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.50 ($50.58).

Alstom stock opened at €43.55 ($50.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.63. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

