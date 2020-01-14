BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNP. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.28 ($63.11).

EPA:BNP opened at €51.93 ($60.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.92. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

