Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.26 ($18.91).

Engie stock opened at €14.80 ($17.21) on Friday. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.20.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

