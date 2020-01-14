WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target Increased to C$2.20 by Analysts at Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of $210.65 million and a P/E ratio of -53.89.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

