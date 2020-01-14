WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target Increased to C$2.20 by Analysts at Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of WELL stock opened at C$1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of $210.65 million and a P/E ratio of -53.89.
About WELL Health Technologies
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.