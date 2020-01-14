Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Mack Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mack Cali Realty.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,662,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,442,000 after purchasing an additional 194,701 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Mack Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.