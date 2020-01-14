Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Update

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of WSTL stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Westell Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman purchased 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 59,500 shares of company stock worth $54,700. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

