Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.83.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $188.44 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $157.14 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

