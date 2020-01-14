Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 128.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $147.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.08. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

