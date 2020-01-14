Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Update

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $47.19.
Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $383,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 22.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.