Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Update

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

WW has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $383,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 22.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

