Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Grows By 28.2%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WVVI stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

