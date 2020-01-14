ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in December

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 59,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

