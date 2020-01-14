Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,770,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 63,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Zynga stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Zynga has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $73,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 716,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $6,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,257,970 shares of company stock worth $14,419,491. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

