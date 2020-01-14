Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $132.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 4.56.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ZK International Group Co Ltd Short Interest Down 14.2% in December
ZK International Group Co Ltd Short Interest Down 14.2% in December
Zynga Inc Short Interest Down 11.5% in December
Zynga Inc Short Interest Down 11.5% in December
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 20.3% in December
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 20.3% in December
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. Increased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. Increased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report