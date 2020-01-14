Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $132.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 4.56.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

