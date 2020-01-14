Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,908 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 838,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 785,918 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

