Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,908 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 838,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 785,918 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Westell Technologies Inc. Short Interest Update
Westell Technologies Inc. Short Interest Update
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc.
Wynn Resorts, Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Wynn Resorts, Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Weight Watchers International, Inc. Short Interest Update
Weight Watchers International, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. Grows By 28.2%
Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. Grows By 28.2%
ZK International Group Co Ltd Short Interest Down 14.2% in December
ZK International Group Co Ltd Short Interest Down 14.2% in December


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report