Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Earnings History and Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Westell Technologies Inc. Short Interest Update
Westell Technologies Inc. Short Interest Update
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc.
Wynn Resorts, Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Wynn Resorts, Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Weight Watchers International, Inc. Short Interest Update
Weight Watchers International, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. Grows By 28.2%
Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. Grows By 28.2%
ZK International Group Co Ltd Short Interest Down 14.2% in December
ZK International Group Co Ltd Short Interest Down 14.2% in December


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report