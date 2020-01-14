Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

