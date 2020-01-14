FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Increased by Analyst

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

CHS opened at $4.16 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $492.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after buying an additional 491,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,785,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.