Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.37 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.36. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

NYSE DRI opened at $113.25 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,245,000 after buying an additional 559,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,561,000 after buying an additional 528,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,908,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,275,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 91.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 397,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,411,000 after buying an additional 189,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

