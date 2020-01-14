P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $71.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $325.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

