ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.40.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

