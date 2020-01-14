Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

