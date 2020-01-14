PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $721.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Newland acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $980,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 461.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 40.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 19.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

