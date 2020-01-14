BidaskClub Downgrades Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Sell

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

PCRX opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $504,339.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,147 shares of company stock worth $3,610,823. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

