Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $131.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -127.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.56. Okta has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,299 shares of company stock worth $31,709,048. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Okta by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

