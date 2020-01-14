Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

