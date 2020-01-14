BidaskClub Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Buy

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $40,910,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $380,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

